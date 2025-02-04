XPRESS, a ride-hailing startup, is set to unveil a new fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) this month in partnership with Chinese EV giant BYD.

The new EVs, which will be available for booking through the Xpress mobile application, are expected to help reduce carbon emissions and enhance the passenger experience, the company said on Monday.

“At Xpress, we are focused on driving innovation that benefits both our passengers and our driver-partners. Partnering with BYD allows us to accelerate our vision of a more sustainable and inclusive transportation system for Filipinos,” said Xpress Chairman Jean Henri Lhuillier in a statement.

Xpress plans to transition 30% of its fleet to EVs within three years.

The Philippines is under pressure to transition to sustainable forms of transport to reduce its environmental impact.

“This collaboration marks a major step forward in Xpress’s commitment to eco-conscious mobility while creating new economic opportunities for local drivers through the Xpress Negosyo Program,” the ride-hailing app added.

Xpress recently opened 150 slots for ride-sharing drivers under the transport network vehicle service in Bataan as part of its regional expansion plans.

Ride-hailing app Grab also recently teamed up with BYD to expand access to up to 50,000 EVs across Southeast Asia.

The Philippine government targets a 50% EV fleet share by 2040 under a clean energy scenario, according to the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry published by the Department of Energy.

Under the roadmap, the country aims to have about 2 million EVs and 39,800 charging stations by 2040.

The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines projects the volume of EVs in the country to grow to about 6.6 million units by 2030. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz