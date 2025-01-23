JTI Philippines has announced the appointment of its new general manager, Guilherme Silva, effective this month.

“I am excited to be back in the Philippines to lead a very dynamic market where JTI is now the country’s fastest-growing tobacco company in terms of market share,” he said in a press release on Wednesday.

Mr. Silva was the marketing director of the firm in 2011.

Since then, he has held leadership positions in Cambodia, Malaysia, the Western Europe Region, and most recently, he was the general manager of the Iberia cluster, which includes Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands, Andorra, and Gibraltar, since 2020.

“I look forward to seeing how we continue to grow our portfolio and business through product innovation and consumer-centric programs,” he said.

Mr. Silva also noted JTI Philippines’ Reduced-Risk Products category with its heated tobacco product Ploom and nicotine pouches Nordic Spirit.

The firm said it “demonstrates the company’s commitment to expand its market presence and provide adult Filipino smokers with innovative and high-quality choices to satisfy their needs.”

He succeeded John Freda, who now holds the post of general manager of the Iberia market cluster based in Madrid.

JTI has been growing its presence in the Philippine market since its establishment in 2000. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante