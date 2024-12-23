AYALA-LED ACMobility has acquired roaming electric vehicle (EV) charging startup Evro as part of its plan to expand access to charging stations across the country.

ACMobiliity bought Evro from the Globe Group’s corporate venture builder 917Ventures to address the “availability and accessibility of nearby charging stations.”

“Evro is changing the game for EV adoption in the Philippines,” ACMobility Chief Executive Officer Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said in an e-mailed statement at the weekend. “Alongside our efforts in ACMobility, it will address a range of anxiety concerns and empower EV owners to have full control of their charging experience.”

Touted as an e-mobility service provider, Evro aims to consolidate the country’s EV charging network regardless of brand or charge-point operators.

The Evro app allows drivers to find the nearest available charging point, monitor the charging progress of their EVs and pay cashless via Gcash or credit card.

“We built Evro with the intention of simplifying Filipino EV owners’ charging journeys,” 917Ventures Managing Director Vince Yamat said.

“Since launching earlier this year, we’ve made significant headway in advancing sustainable transport through our tech and partners. Entrusting Evro to ACMobility ensures it will continue to evolve and contribute to the advancement of sustainable transport,” he added.

The Evro app features 33 live charging locations managed and operated by ACMobility in several areas including One Bonifacio High Street, Greenbelt 3, Alabang Town Center, Trinoma, Nuvali Solenad 1, Baguio Ayala Technohub, Ayala Center Cebu, Abreeza Mall Davao, and Anvaya Golf and Sports Club in Morong, Bataan.

Evro is in talks to onboard more charge-point operators onto the platform, with plans to expand its network further in the coming months.

The app is can be downloaded for free on the Google Play and Apple App stores.

By 2028, the local EV industry aims to sell 2.45 million electric vehicles and operate 65,000 charging stations nationwide. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave