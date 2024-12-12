By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) has rejected ComClark Network and Technology Corp.’s P29.82-billion unsolicited proposal to manage the country’s air navigation, traffic, and control system, according to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.

“The DoTr has decided to reject and return the unsolicited proposal. The DoTr will soon be sending the proponent the rejection letter, which will contain the grounds for rejection,” PPP Center Deputy Executive Director Jeffrey I. Manalo told reporters on the sidelines of a press briefing on Wednesday.

The Dennis Anthony H. Uy-led proponent may resubmit its unsolicited proposal upon addressing the grounds for rejection, Mr. Manalo said.

In October, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director-General Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo said that CAAP — as the implementing agency — was evaluating the proposal of ComClark.

Information from the PPP Center’s website indicates that ComClark’s proposal encompasses the construction, modernization, and operation of air navigation service facilities, including air traffic services and communications, navigation, surveillance, and traffic management systems. The company plans to execute the project with an international partner.

The proposal aims to modernize air traffic safety while also enhancing operational efficiency and reliability.

“By addressing critical shortcomings and leveraging innovative strategies, this initiative aims to instill a robust framework that ensures the utmost safety and effectiveness in air traffic management operations nationwide,” the PPP Center said.

To recall, PPP Center Executive Director Ma. Cynthia C. Hernandez said previously that the Air Traffic Services-Air Navigation Services project was also being evaluated as a solicited project.

The project involves the financing, design, construction, operations, and maintenance of air traffic services and air navigation services of the country’s airspace and international airspace managed by the Philippines, she said.

The Transportation department has said that, while there is an unsolicited proposal for managing and controlling the air traffic control system, it has also tapped the World Bank and the International Finance Corp. to conduct a study on the management of the country’s air traffic control.

The DoTr said that allowing a private company or creating a separate entity to manage and control the country’s air traffic control system will relieve CAAP of its conflicting roles.

ComClark is the controlling shareholder of Converge ICT Solutions, Inc., a listed telecommunications company. Converge has not received any information from the DoTr or PPP Center pertaining to the project, according to its communications team on Wednesday.

BusinessWorld also reached out to CAAP’s Mr. Tamayo for comment via text message and Viber. CAAP is an attached agency of the DoTr and is responsible for regulating and overseeing civil aviation in the country.