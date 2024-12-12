THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has approved the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines’ (NGCP) P2.59-billion Capas 230-kilovolt (kV) substation project.

The regulator said that the load growth in Capas, Tarlac is expected to reach “unprecedented levels,” according to a document posted on its website.

This is due to the anticipated connection of Shin Clark Power Corp., the distribution utility for New Clark City (NCC), along with Tarlac 1 Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Tarelco 1), Tarelco II, and Tarlac Electric, Inc.

“The proposed Capas 230-kV substation project aims to manage this growth and facilitate NCC’s connection to the Luzon grid,” the ERC said.

The regulator said that the substation project is “subject to optimization during the reset process for the subsequent regulatory period.”

“[This is] following the procedures stated in the Rules in Setting the Transmission Wheeling Rates and other relevant issuances of the Commission,” it added.

The NGCP earlier said that it had allocated more than P600 billion as a capital expenditure budget for over 100 transmission projects in the pipeline.

These grid projects form part of the Transmission Development Plan 2024-2050, which are “ready for implementation,” according to the company. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera