FASHION ENTERPRISE Golden ABC, Inc. (GABC), also known as Penshoppe Group, has named Alice Liu as its chief executive officer (CEO) starting next year.

In a statement on Wednesday, GABC said that Bernie Liu, who has been the company’s CEO since 1996, will be stepping down and focusing on being the executive chairman of GABC and its holding company, LH Paragon, Inc.

The new CEO has served GABC as its president and chief operating officer since March 2023. With her new appointment, Ms. Liu will be relinquishing her role as chief operating officer but will remain its president.

“I am honored to step into the CEO role and build on the legacy that Bernie has created alongside our founders. The past two years have been a transformative journey for GABC, and I am excited to lead our talented team toward an even brighter future,” said Ms. Liu.

“As we work toward the fulfillment of our vision, we will continue to innovate and bring our brands even closer to our customers,” she added.

For Golden ABC, a key component of a company’s long-term strategy is its leadership succession, which is why it will continue training successors for all major leadership positions within the company.

Aligned with this, Ms. Liu committed to focusing on professional development through senior leaders undergoing training and the infusion of new leadership.

“Transitions are essential for evolution, and Alice’s leadership is exactly what Golden ABC needs for this next phase,” said the outgoing Golden ABC CEO.

“Her vision, passion, and expertise will undoubtedly propel the company to greater success,” he added.

Penshoppe Group’s portfolio of brands includes Penshoppe, Oxygen, Forme, Memo, Regatta, and Bocu. It now has over a thousand stores. — Justine Irish D. Tabile