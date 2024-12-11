METRO Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) is aiming to expand its presence in the retail sector by transitioning some of its stores into Metro Value Mart, a small-format store.

“By locating our stores in the heart of communities, we bring everyday essentials closer to home while maintaining the value and quality that customers expect from the Metro brand,” Metro Retail President and Chief Operating Officer Manuel C. Alberto said in a statement on Tuesday.

Metro Retail currently has 70 stores across Luzon and the Visayas. It operates store formats such as Metro Supermarket, Metro Department Store, Super Metro Hypermarket, and Metro Value Mart.

To date, the company has five Metro Value Mart stores operating under the new branding in key locations: Lancaster (General Trias, Cavite); Gun-ob (Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu); Poblacion (Talisay City, Cebu); Tangke (Talisay City, Cebu); and Marigondon (Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu).

“In addition to these stores, MRSGI is transitioning several others into the Metro Value Mart format as part of its broader strategy to modernize its offerings and reach more customers nationwide,” the company said.

Metro Value Mart offers a “carefully curated selection of fresh produce, household essentials, and quality products — all at competitive prices.”

“The format fills the gap between traditional convenience stores and larger supermarkets, ensuring that communities have easy access to essential goods without compromising affordability or quality,” the company said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera