HOMEQUBE Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based homebuilding platform powered by blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI), plans to construct 1,000 houses in its first year of operations following its launch in November.

“We want 1,000 (housing) orders,” Homeqube Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jose Paolo Calma said during a media briefing in Makati City on Tuesday.

With Homeqube’s home kits, Mr. Calma said a house can be built for as low as P1 million as long as the buyer has land.

Homeqube invested $1 million to establish its operations, logistics, and sourcing of materials.

It also established an online home delivery service that covers the permitting phase, the acquisition of materials, installation, and delivery of the units.

The company has tapped a contractor based in Pampanga to execute the housing orders.

“Sustainable development has become a common talk among government and business leaders worldwide, and we are bringing that concept to the Philippine property sector with our homebuilding committed to regenerative living,” Mr. Calma said.

For building materials, Homeqube is utilizing glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) that allows for easy configurations and adaptations in constructing houses. It produces lower carbon emissions and environmental footprint for building projects.

GFRP can withstand winds as fast as 310 kilometers per hour while also being rust-proof.

“By choosing materials that regenerate, we can create a more resilient and adaptable environment, ensuring that our built environment remains a testament to our evolving needs. In short, we can build regenerative homes anywhere and our homes can follow where we go,” Mr. Calma said.

He said Homeqube can also help address the country’s 6.5 million housing backlog since the company can build houses at a faster rate.

The company also plans to expand into Indonesia and Brazil.

“The abundant use of steel and cement for homebuilding, which is too bulky and complex for transportation, leads to elevated land prices as demand shoots up with more people moving to urban areas. Tapping these building materials also exposes homeowners to a longer lead time of about 18 months, and more expensive project costs due to logistics and middleman fees,” Mr. Calma said.

Homeqube aims to make homebuilding faster and more affordable with an all-in-one platform. The company uses new generation internet, new generation commerce powered by AI and blockchain technology, and pre-engineered buildings and lightweight materials to build houses. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave