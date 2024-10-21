LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. expects to generate P3.5 billion in sales from Saint-Marcel Residences, a planned residential condominium in San Fernando City, Pampanga, scheduled for turnover by 2030.

The 17-storey Saint-Marcel Residences will feature 361 “smart home” units and will be the company’s fourth residential condo development within its 35.6-hectare Capital Town township, the property developer said in an e-mailed statement over the weekend.

The Parisian-inspired property will offer various unit types, including studios, which are 24 square meters (sq.m.), studios with either a lanai or balcony (up to 33 sq.m.), one-bedroom units with a balcony (up to 59 sq.m.), and executive one-bedroom units with either a lanai (51 sq.m.) or a balcony (up to 57 sq.m.).

The development will also offer two-bedroom units with a lanai (up to 71.5 sq.m.), two-bedroom units with a balcony (up to 75 sq.m.), executive two-bedroom units with a balcony (up to 98 sq.m.), and three-bedroom units with a balcony (up to 103 sq.m.).

All units will have wireless smart home systems that can be accessed using a dedicated phone app, according to the company.

The condo will also have various sustainability features such as low flow rate fixtures, occupancy sensors in hallways, energy-efficient equipment, a rainwater harvesting facility, and a materials recovery facility.

“There is still a strong demand for themed residential developments in Capital Town as we continue building more components of the township. We envision Saint-Marcel Residences to be an appealing address for young, well-traveled Kapampangans who want to immerse themselves in the beauty of their community,” Megaworld Pampanga Senior Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Eugene Em Lozano said.

Saint-Marcel Residences will have a white façade that reflects influences from modern French architecture, windows that allow for more natural light and scenic views, textures and lines that enhance the tower’s minimalist design, flowers at the podium, and balconies for outdoor spaces.

It will also feature a high-ceiling lobby, with interiors that have large windows, wood finishes, large multi-layer chandeliers, and a variety of earth and pastel hues.

The property will also have an amenity area on the third floor, which will have a bi-level private dining room with a fully working kitchen, fitness equipment at the outdoor fitness area, a pilates studio integrated into the bi-level fitness gym, and a bubbler pool.

Other amenities include adult and kiddie pools, a pool deck with lounge, a trellised lounge, and an outdoor play area for children. There will also be a function room that can host more than 100 people at a time, an outdoor spill-over function area, a pre-function area, a daycare, and a bi-level game room.

Saint-Marcel Residences will be surrounded by a commercial strip, a plaza, and a soon-to-rise transport hub. It will also be near the township’s rainwater park.

To date, Megaworld has launched over 1,300 residential condo units across four properties in Capital Town.

Aside from Saint-Marcel Residences, the company also has the 15-storey Chelsea Parkplace (214 units), the 16-storey Bryant Parklane (463 units), and the 15-storey Montrose Parkview (293 units). — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave