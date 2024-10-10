By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, Reporter

A BILL seeking to grant a franchise to Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Services Philippines, Inc. has been filed at the House of Representatives, the first step towards allowing the satellite internet service provider to construct domestic ground stations to improve the country’s internet connectivity.

Providing the franchise to construct ground radio stations to Starlink would “improve its services to the public,” Party-list Rep. Ron P. Salo said in House Bill (HB) No. 10954, which he filed on Sept. 23.

Ground radio stations are large dish space stations used to send and receive TV and internet signals.

Senator Mary Grace Natividad S. Poe-Llamanzares filed a counterpart Senate bill on Oct. 1.

Similar to Senate Bill No. 2844, the House version aims to grant Starlink the authority to build and operate radio transmission and reception stations, which could provide Filipinos living in remote areas with stable internet access.

Both versions require Starlink to improve internet access to areas with scant connections, while also hiring residents near where a satellite station would be constructed.

Mr. Salo’s proposal, however, inserted the phrases “to the extent reasonable and feasible” and “exert best efforts,” underlining Starlink’s responsibility to provide employment opportunities and improve internet services in remote parts of the country.

Mr. Salo’s bill also allows Starlink to excavate in public places, such as highways, streets, bridges, among other thoroughfares, for the erection of poles and other wiring structures to and from its ground satellite stations, granted it informs the Public Works department before construction.

The caveat is Starlink must repair any damage made to public infrastructure within 10 days or risk being doubly charged for the restoration to be done by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

HB No. 10954 also mandates Starlink to consult with local communities and ensure environmental compliance before the construction of ground radio stations.

The government also has the power to revoke Starlink’s franchise if it fails to continuously operate for two years. It would also be subject to a fine of P1 million per day if it fails to submit an annual operations report to Congress.

Starlink’s domestic internet service operations started in Feb. 2023 and are currently operating under accreditations provided by the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Telecommunications Commission.

Last year, Data Lake, Inc., co-owned by tycoon Henry T. Sy, Jr., inked a deal with Starlink to distribute its satellite kits and to carry out data services and solutions nationwide.

Under the deal, Starlink satellite kits are priced at P29,000, inclusive of a dish, modem, power supply, and mounting tripod at SM Malls.

Starlink is a satellite internet service of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX). According to its website, SpaceX continues to launch satellites into orbit to bring high-speed broadband to rural and remote areas. Starlink deployed about 200 units across the country earlier this year.