A PHILIPPINE senator has filed a bill seeking to grant a franchise to Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Services Philippines, Inc., which is seen as an option to expand internet connectivity to far-flung areas.

“Starlink is seen to bridge the digital gap by providing satellite-based internet connectivity in areas not covered by traditional terrestrial networks and in remote areas where it is difficult to build telecommunications infrastructure,” Senator Mary Grace Natividad S. Poe-Llamanzares said in Senate Bill No. 2844, which she filed on Oct. 1.

Citing the 1931 Radio Control Act, she said Starlink wants to build gateway earth stations, which are “radio stations” that need a legislative franchise.

Gateway earth stations are large dish space stations that are used to send and receive TV and internet signals.

The bill seeks to extend the company’s services to unserved or underserved areas, specifically those at risk of typhoons and other natural disasters as determined by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology has accredited Starlink as a satellite systems provider, allowing it to provide internet services in the country.

Ms. Poe said gateway earth stations would extend the reach of Starlink’s services.

The franchise would be revoked if Starlink fails to operate continuously for two years, based on a copy of the bill.

The satellite internet provider would also be subject to a fine of P1 million if it fails to submit an annual report to Congress about its operations.

Last year, Henry T. Sy, Jr. — owned Data Lake, Inc., inked a deal with Starlink to distribute its satellite kits and to carry out data services and solutions nationwide.

Under the deal, Starlink satellite kits are priced at P29,000, inclusive of a dish, modem, power supply, and mounting tripod at SM Malls.

Starlink is a satellite internet service of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX). According to its website, SpaceX continues to launch satellites into orbit to bring high-speed broadband to rural and remote areas. Earlier this year, SpaceX’s Starlink deployed about 200 units across the country.

“Poor internet access limits the opportunities available to Filipinos, particularly for low-income households,” Ms. Poe said.

“The entry of a new player brings bright prospects in our telecommunications industry.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez