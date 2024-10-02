MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. was able to recover around 560,000 cubic meters of potable water following its eight-month implementation of anti-illegal operations across its service area, the the west zone concessionaire said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Maynilad said it had implemented 6,900 anti-illegal operations from January to August, targeting unauthorized water connections, tampered meters, and unregistered lines.

The company said that the accumulated volume of recovered water is enough to meet the daily needs of around 3,500 water service connections.

This has improved the water supply availability and pressure for legitimately paying Maynilad customers, it added.

The company has generated P62 million in revenues, as violators were required to settle their penalties and reconnect legally to the Maynilad water network, Maynilad also said.

“Our efforts to crack down on illegal water connections not only prevent the possible entry of contaminants in the system but also ensure that all customers receive their fair share of the water supply,” Maynilad Customer Experience and Retail Operations Head Christopher J. Lichauco said.

Since 2016, the company has closed nearly 25,000 illegal water service connections, which enabled it to reduce losses and improve service delivery to its legitimate customers, according to Maynilad.

The closure of illegal connections forms part of Maynilad’s nonrevenue water management program, which aims to reduce “physical” and “commercial” losses.

Around 92% of water losses in the west zone are due to physical losses, while the remaining 8% are due to commercial losses, Maynilad said.

The company serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera