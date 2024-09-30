By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

TRAVEL PLATFORM Klook is capitalizing on social media’s influence by aiming to onboard 35,000 content creators to boost its marketing strategy by the end of the year, according to a company leader.

In an interview with BusinessWorld in Singapore, Klook Vice-President of Global Marketing Marcus Yong said that the platform currently has over 20,000 content creators globally and aims to reach 35,000 by yearend.

“I would say that at the rate that it’s growing, I wouldn’t be surprised if this number continues to double, triple each year because it’s not just about opening the creative program in more markets,” he said.

“It’s also kind of like targeting new kinds of creators because today you see most of the creators tend to be Generation Zs [and] millennials,” he added, noting that niche topics from other different age brackets could emerge.

Mr. Yong said that to be a Klook creator, an account must have at least 1,000 followers. Applicants receive a verdict within a week on whether they are accepted into Klook’s creator program.

While Klook is welcoming, it rejects applicants who do not align with the company’s ethos.

A top Klook content creator can earn up to $12,000 monthly from commissions alone, Chief Executive Officer Ethan Lin said during the Kreatorverse Summit on Sept. 23.

However, Mr. Yong noted that content creators do not generate much of the company’s revenue.

“I wouldn’t say that it is one of the top revenue contributors. The reason for that is because it’s still a growing program and we are recruiting good quality content and we believe that when those ingredients are done properly, then later on we can look at a meaningful revenue contribution from the creator program,” he added.

He noted that Klook is focusing on building a community with creators, which was the purpose of the Kreatorverse Summit held in Singapore from Sept. 23-26. Klook creators from around the world gathered to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary and explore the Lion City.

“If we start looking at revenue too early, then we lose the essence of the community and all that, right? And it becomes just another commercial program,” he added.

During the welcome dinner on Sept. 23, BusinessWorld spoke with Filipino content creators Happy and Busy Travels, founded by Ma. Katrina A. Tiong and Ryan Dave G. Remulla.

According to Mr. Remulla, those within the top 10 of Klook’s creator program could earn at least P100,000 monthly.

Despite this, Ms. Tiong shared how much hard work and patience are necessary to build a brand, noting she and her boyfriend started blogging about their travels back in 2015.

Mr. Yong described the Philippine content creator market as “dynamic” and “fast-growing” for Klook.

“The reason for that is because one thing that very many in the Philippines tapping into these communities and work very closely with partners, and brands in the Philippines are community-driven, you have to invest time in building relationships,” he said.

According to Digital 2024, the Philippines is the world’s vlogging capital as almost 51% of Filipinos watch vlogs or influencer videos per week.

Klook said it is leveraging such a trend by ramping up its social presence in the country.

“I think leveraging our creative program is definitely in terms of creating not just content but ramping up our social presence in the Philippines, too with a lot of not just creators to be able to create and amplify those content,” he said, noting it is a key strategy for them.

TRAVERSING FAST-PACED TRENDS

Mr. Yong also touched on the latest trends reshaping travel, noting that the rise of social media and its influence on travel content consumption is undeniable.

“There’s a clear shift toward ‘social travel,’” he said, explaining that people are consuming more travel content and leaning towards meaningful experiences, an area where Klook specializes.

The next travel trend Klook sees is the rise of “impact travel,” where people underscore sustainability and impact the world.

He said this is the reason why Klook launched its initiative on elephant sanctuaries in Thailand and their animal cruelty badges.

Lastly, the rise of wellness-centered travels. Mr. Yong said tourists are now prioritizing their well-being more than ever.

Klook is leveraging such trends by offering experience-based, unique attractions on their platform, while not veering away from typical touristy activities like theme parks.

Mr. Yong said these trends are usually set by Generation Z and millennial customers, but older generations are also starting to contribute due to social media exposure.

Klook is a Hong Kong-based travel company launched in 2014. It specializes in Asia-Pacific experiences through its online application.

According to its website, users can choose from over 530,000 products and services in over 1,700 destinations.