METRO PACIFIC Health Corp. (MPH) has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in San Francisco Doctors Hospital (SFDH) in Agusan del Sur, bringing its hospital portfolio to 25.

SFDH was acquired by MPH and its subsidiary Santos Clinic, Inc. (SCI), the private hospital group said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

The new acquisition also marks MPH’s sixth hospital in Mindanao.

“Expanding our network through strategic investments like the one in SFDH allows us to bring accessible and dependable healthcare to more communities. We remain committed to delivering top-quality healthcare services and improving the overall health infrastructure across our archipelago,” MPH President Augusto P. Palisoc, Jr. said.

SFDH is a 100-bed facility that started operations in 2013 and is located 80 kilometers (about 49.71 miles) from SCI-operated Manuel J. Santos Hospital in Butuan.

MPH plans to invest in the development and management of SFDH, aiming to improve the hospital’s capacity to address the healthcare needs of the province.

“Our focus has always been on creating a robust healthcare network that can deliver superior patient care across the country and in the localities that we serve. By integrating SFDH into our network, we are expanding our reach and ensuring that the people of Agusan del Sur and nearby areas have access to the best healthcare services,” SCI President Celso Bernard G. Lopez said.

MPH is the healthcare arm of Pangilinan-led conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC). Some of its hospitals include Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Davao Doctors Hospital, and Riverside Medical Center. It also has 33 outpatient care centers, two allied health colleges, and a centralized laboratory.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave