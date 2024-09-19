CEBU PACIFIC, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., has received another new engine option (NEO) aircraft, representing 60% of its expected aircraft deliveries for the year, the budget carrier said on Wednesday.

“This delivery supports our commitment to making air travel more accessible and can help us serve upcoming route launches in October, including Davao to Puerto Princesa and Hong Kong,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in a statement.

The arrival of the A320neo on Sept. 13 marks the 11th of the anticipated 18 new aircraft deliveries for the year, Cebu Pacific said.

The company is banking on the arrival of its new aircraft to support its expansion plans both for domestic and international routes.

The airline plans to operate flights between Hong Kong and Davao starting Oct. 27, four times a week.

The addition of Airbus NEOs to its fleet also ramps up the company’s sustainability commitment, Cebu Pacific said.

Airbus’ NEO aircraft is known for its enhanced fuel efficiency, representing the latest generation of Airbus planes designed to be highly compatible with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Currently, all Airbus aircraft are certified to operate with up to a 50% SAF blend.

To date, Cebu Pacific operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in Cebu Air gained P1.50 or 4.75% at P33.10 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose