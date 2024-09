GLOBE Telecom, Inc. has named a new chief financial officer (CFO) as Rizza Maniego-Eala prepares to retire from the position.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the Ayala-led telecommunications company announced the appointment of Juan Carlo C. Puno as the new CFO, treasurer, and chief risk officer effective Oct. 16.

Mr. Puno currently serves as Globe’s corporate strategy officer and senior vice-president for corporate finance. — Ashley Erika O. Jose