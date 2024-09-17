AYALA Land, Inc. (ALI) has announced that the North Tower in its Parklinks estate in Quezon City is 80% sold and scheduled for turnover in the second half of 2026, while the South Tower, up to 60% sold, is targeting a turnover date in the second quarter of 2029.

Located in Brgy. Ugong Norte, Quezon City, the 55-storey residential towers in Parklinks were launched in 2018.

“It’s our first residential building in Quezon City. It’s situated in the greenest urban estate in Manila. Our residence is privately connected to the mall,” Monsie B. Muñez, site manager at Parklinks, told reporters during a media tour on Sunday.

The North Tower, the first of the two towers, is 80% sold and is scheduled for turnover in the second half of 2026, the company said.

Meanwhile, the South Tower, which is 50% to 60% sold, is targeting a turnover date in the second quarter of 2029.

Mr. Muñez said that the towers have direct access to the Ayala Malls Parklinks, which has 40,000 square meters (sq.m.) of leasable gross area and has allocated 13,000 sq.m. of office space.

“The target opening date of this [mall] is the first quarter of 2027. The mall will be open after the turnover of the North Tower,” he said.

Each Parklinks tower is divided into three zones: the classic, horizon, and sky, the penthouse.

The North Tower will have 280 units, with unit types from one to four bedrooms that range from 70 sq.m. to 306 sq.m.

It will also have four to eight units per floor, making it one of the lowest densities per floor along the C5 corridor, Mr. Muñez said.

As of now, the units are priced at P386,000 per sq.m., up from P280,000 per sq.m. since their initial launch.

Meanwhile, the 313-unit South Tower offers one-bedroom to three-bedroom units, spanning around 70 sq.m. to 286 sq.m. There will be four to nine units per floor.

The unit price for this tower increased to P384,000 per sq.m. from P308,000 per sq.m. in 2018.

Among the amenities are the esplanade hall, residential lobby, outdoor lounge, social hall and lawn, infinity pool, bi-level fitness center, dance studio, and motor court.

Other amenities include a sports court, elevator lobby, indoor play area, horizon terrace, and the 110-meter-long Parklinks Bridge that links Quezon City and Pasig.

Residents will also have access to riverside dining establishments on the ground floor and mezzanine floors and direct access to the river esplanade.

The towers have proximity to establishments and institutions such as the Medical City, the nearest existing mall Opus by Bridgetowne, and the Multiple Intelligence International School within the Parklinks estate.

Parklinks is a joint venture of Ayala Land and Eton Properties Philippines, Inc.

AyalaLand Premier is a real estate subsidiary of Ayala Land that engages in first-class residential developments. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante