TEAM Philippines Energy Corp. (TPEC), the retail electricity arm of TeaM Energy Corp., has energized a 1.3-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic rooftop system for a tile manufacturing plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

The new solar rooftop system has increased the company’s total supplied renewable energy to Mariwasa Siam Ceramics, Inc. (MSCI) to 4.4 MW, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“We began supplying an additional 1.3 MW of electricity to Mariwasa Siam Ceramics, Inc. last July. This is on top of the 3.1 MW that we have already been generating for them since last year,” TPEC President Tristan Taghoy said.

The company said the completion of the new rooftop solar system involved installing 2,340 units of 550-watt-peak solar panels.

This is on top of the existing 5,702 units for the 3.1 MW representing the project’s first phase that TPEC installed in May 2023.

“Our partnership with MSCI will enable us to supply their plant in Batangas with clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy. We are fully committed to providing energy solutions that support the growth and development of Philippine industries,” Mr. Taghoy said.

“This partnership with an industry leader and manufacturer of world-class products is something we are very excited about,” he added.

TPEC said that Phase 2 of the solar rooftop project was done under a 25-year solar supply agreement between TPEC and MSCI.

The power supplier will be responsible for system operation and maintenance throughout the cooperation period.

TeaM Energy is one of the largest independent producers in the Philippines. It has a total installed generating capacity of over 2,000 MW from its power facilities.

It operates two coal-fired power facilities, namely the 735-MW Pagbilao Power Station in Quezon and the 1,200-MW Sual Power Station in Pangasinan. It also has a 50% stake in the 420-MW Pagbilao Unit 3 Power Project in Quezon. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera