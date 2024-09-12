THE GOVERNOR’S Drive Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) has now reached 25% completion and is on track to be opened by the first quarter of 2025, MPCALA Holdings, Inc. said on Wednesday.

“Despite the challenges faced in construction brought about by the recent typhoons, we are pressing forward to ensure the timely delivery of the Governor’s Drive Interchange,” MPCALA Holdings President and General Manager Raul L. Ignacio said in a statement on Wednesday.

MPCALA Holdings is the concessionaire of CALAX. It is a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the toll road unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

The Governor’s Drive Interchange is set to be open by the first quarter of 2025 and is anticipated to help traffic congestion in Aguinaldo Highway in Silang, Cavite and other major roads in Cavite.

“Once operational, this vital infrastructure will ease traffic congestion, provide a faster route for thousands of motorists, and stimulate economic growth across Cavite and CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon),” Mr. Ignacio said.

This segment of CALAX, which spans 7.8 kilometers from Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange to Governor’s drive, will be the longest operational section of CALAX by the first quarter, the company said.

It added that the two remaining segments are still ongoing construction including some excavation works, bridge and drainage construction, and installation of fences.

Further, the company said its two other major segments namely, Subsection 2 (Open Canal Interchange) and Subsection 1 (Kawit Interchange) are also moving forward with a progress rate of 15% and 25% completion, respectively.

The two segments will be opened by the third quarter of 2025, connecting CALAX to the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) through the CAVITEX-CALAX Link.

To date, the overall completion rate of CALAX reached 64%, it said, adding that the expressway is now serving about 45,000 motorists per day.

CALAX is a 45-kilometer four-lane expressway with eight interchanges. Once fully operational, it will serve at least 95,000 motorists daily.

Currently, its operational segments are Laguna Technopark, Laguna Boulevard, Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road, Silang East, and Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange.

MPCALA Holdings is a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose