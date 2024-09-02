AUTOMOTIVE brands Omoda and Jaecoo, both from China, are set to expand in the Philippines with the opening of a flagship branch in Alabang by the fourth quarter.

In a statement released over the weekend, Omoda announced that its first car shipment to the Philippines will feature the Omoda 5 and Omoda E5 models.

“The arrival of these vehicles is the first step in solidifying the presence of Omoda and Jaecoo in the Philippine market,” said Marco Chen, country director of Omoda & Jaecoo Motor Philippines, Inc.

“The Omoda 5 and Omoda E5 aim to give Filipinos a taste of automotive engineering that’s unique to Omoda and Jaecoo,” he added.

The two variants will be available at all Omoda and Jaecoo dealerships in Alabang, Pasig, Manila, Quezon City, Ortigas, Calamba, and Iloilo, which are scheduled to open between September and November.

“In the meantime, interested buyers can test-drive and pre-order the cars through mall displays in SM Aura Premier, Ayala Mall Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit Makati, Ayala Malls Glorieta, Evia Lifestyle Center, and Ayala Alabang Town Center, starting mid-September,” the company said.

“The first 100 buyers will also receive a special package care from Omoda & Jaecoo Philippines,” it added.

The Omoda 5 is the brand’s crossover sport utility vehicle, while the Omoda E5 is the brand’s first electric vehicle equipped with an NCM (nickel-cobalt-manganese) lithium battery.

Aside from Omoda 5 and Omoda E5, the company is also bringing other Omoda and Jaecoo models to the Philippines, Mr. Chen said.

“To exhibit our commitment to bringing the DNA of our brand’s innovation to the Philippines, we’re also excited to announce that other Omoda and Jaecoo cars such as the Omoda 3, Omoda 7, and Jaecoo J6 are also scheduled to arrive in the Philippines,” Mr. Chen said.

“The arrival date and pricing of these models will be announced soon,” he added.

In terms of warranty, the company aims to offer a seven-year or 200,000-kilometer warranty on its vehicles, with engines receiving a 10-year or one million-kilometer warranty.

“The brand has also teamed up with logistics company DB Schenker to host the vehicles’ spare parts in a local warehouse,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile