SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) is still finalizing the detailed engineering design (DED) for the P95-billion Pasig River Expressway (PAREX) and remains committed to proceeding with the project, the company’s president said.

“We are still working on the DED; it is a requirement of the TRB (Toll Regulatory Board) for us to continue and finish all of that,” SMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang told reporters last week.

“Once finished, when it’s ready to be built, there will be a public consultation. If the public says it is a go, then it is a go, but if not, we will address all the issues,” he added.

The TRB has said that SMC is likely to start construction of PAREX next year or once the company receives an environmental compliance certificate.

The project is expected to provide an alternative and faster link to Metro Manila’s largest business districts, such as the Makati Business District, Ortigas Center, and Bonifacio Global City.

SMC did not provide a timetable for completing the final engineering design of PAREX.

The TRB said that SMC must first provide the final DED for PAREX so that the company can proceed with the development of the project and must also redesign the project to ensure heritage structures are not affected.

In March, the company said it would abandon the 19.37-kilometer, six-lane, all-elevated expressway that traverses the Pasig River amid public opposition due to its impact on the environment.

However, two months after the announcement, the company said it would not abandon the project and was working to address concerns to advance PAREX. — Ashley Erika O. Jose