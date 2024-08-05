LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. has partnered with the owner and operator of The Farm at San Benito wellness resort to develop a P12-billion “wellness township” in Lipa City, Batangas.

The planned 25-hectare integrated active wellness township, called San Benito Private Estate, will be Megaworld’s 33rd township development in the country, the property developer said in an e-mailed statement over the weekend.

“Megaworld is allocating P12-billion to develop the wellness township in the next five to seven years,” the company said.

San Benito Private Estate will offer residential village lots, low-rise residential condominiums, an international brand hotel, a sports and leisure hub, an active adult center, community gardens, commercial shops within an expansive nature park, and nature walk trails.

The property, located about 20 minutes from Lipa City, will feature views of the Malarayat Mountains and is surrounded by lush forests and natural waterways.

Around 50% of the township will be allocated to green and open spaces, including natural parks, reserves, and terrains.

“Part of our company’s direction is to be able to build sustainable communities that integrate holistic health and wellness, as well as longevity to everyone who will live there, stay there, or visit there. This is where our business philosophy aligns seamlessly with that of The Farm,” Megaworld President Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso said.

The planned township will be directly connected to The Farm at San Benito. Future residents and visitors will have access to the resort’s wellness facilities and amenities.

“This is a shared vision of connecting a very high quality, top-of-the-line real estate business to The Farm. The combination of The Farm and Megaworld can open many new opportunities,” said Binod Chaudhary, chairman of Chaudhary Group, one of the resort’s owners.

The Farm at San Benito offers health programs planned and conducted by integrative medicine doctors specializing in preventive, lifestyle, functional, naturopathic, and holistic medicine.

The resort has received more than 100 international awards, including the “Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World” by SENSES Germany.

“This forms part of our goal at Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI) to help further boost the country’s tourism industry by partnering with The Farm, a renowned institution that plays a huge role in introducing the country to the world in terms of medical wellness tourism,” AGI President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Andrew L. Tan said.

Megaworld shares were last traded on Aug. 2, closing at P1.82 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave