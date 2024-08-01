The retail landscape, once dominated by an incessant focus on maximizing profit margins, is undergoing a necessary shift. Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable practices from the brands they support, and environmental consciousness is no longer a fad but a vital business consideration. This necessitates a paradigm shift — everyday operations, not just designated “green campaigns,” need to be grounded in sustainability principles.

And there are compelling reasons for retail businesses and mall operators to embrace everyday sustainability:​

• Environmental Responsibility: The retail industry contributes significantly to environmental concerns. Energy consumption from lighting, cooling, and operations generates substantial carbon footprints. Additionally, packaging waste and product transportation have detrimental effects. Implementing everyday sustainable practices helps mitigate these concerns, contributing to a healthier planet.

• Customer Demand: Today’s consumers are environmentally conscious and prioritize brands that align with their values. Studies show a growing willingness to pay a premium for sustainable products and services. By adopting everyday sustainability measures, businesses can cater to this growing segment and gain a competitive edge.

• Cost Reduction: Sustainable practices often lead to operational efficiencies. Energy-saving measures, waste reduction strategies, and responsible sourcing can contribute to significant cost savings in the long run. This creates a win-win situation for both the environment and the company’s bottom line.

• Enhanced Brand Image: Implementing everyday sustainability initiatives fosters a positive brand image. Consumers perceive eco-conscious companies as responsible and trustworthy. This reputation translates to increased brand loyalty and customer advocacy.

In the Philippines, there is one retail giant that is leading the industry towards a more sustainable way of life for every Filipino, i.e., SM.

For Filipinos, SM Store is an experience etched into the consciousness of everyday life. From the bustling streets of Manila to the remote corners of the archipelago, SM Store has been shaping consumer habits, influencing preferences, and impacting daily routines for millions. But beyond its undeniable commercial presence, it has also demonstrably impacted Filipino lives through its SM Green Finds program, fostering a more environmentally conscious society.

SM Store’s omnipresence is undeniable — provides Filipinos with a one-stop shop for everything from clothing to personal care to school supplies and much more. These SM Stores serve as the quintessential source for everyday essentials for every member of the family.

With its scale and reach, the company has implemented a green retail initiative, SM Green Finds, to provide Filipinos access to sustainable items and help its customers pivot to a greener lifestyle.

Sustainable products are displayed and well-appointed in the various selling pads across the different sections of the Store. The Green Finds badge is attached to products that are sustainably sourced and made from eco-friendly materials. These products bearing the Green Finds badge may have gone through a green technology or have been locally manufactured by social enterprises.

As a marketplace for green finds, located in strategic store locations across the Philippines, and its brand of customer service, the SM Store has, indeed, become an integral part of a greener lifestyle for many Filipinos.

From sustainable fashion to clean beauty products, and eco-friendly home essentials, SM Store ensures that customers can find everything they need to adopt a greener lifestyle under one roof.

Recognizing the importance of having a green option for its customers, there is a dedicated Green Finds display area embedded in each section of the SM Store.

Thus, the SM Store’s new brand story anchored on the messaging and frame — Everyday Store — is very apt in the ever-changing retail landscape in the Philippines.

Essentially, SM Store is a Filipino staple — an everyday store — and part of the Filipino family’s daily purchase decisions. Evidently, the success and legacy of SM Store as an everyday store lies in its ability to provide a wide range of products, strategic accessibility with over 80 branches nationwide, and customer-centric services. It has seamlessly integrated itself into the daily lives of Filipinos, making shopping a convenient and enjoyable experience. Whether you are looking for the latest fashion, home essentials, personal care products, and other daily essentials, the SM Store has it all for you.

Beyond providing a platform for shopping, SM has also significantly impacted Filipino consumer behavior. They’ve introduced Filipinos to new trends and now to a new way of life — a greener and more intentional lifestyle.

SM also plays a significant role in supporting local businesses. Through partnerships with Filipino suppliers and social enterprises — they offer a platform for locally sourced products, promoting sustainable practices and supporting rural communities. This focus on local sourcing reduces the environmental impact of transportation and strengthens the domestic economy.

A CATALYST FOR CHANGE

Beyond its immediate impact, SM serves as a catalyst for change. Their commitment to sustainability sends a powerful message to Filipinos, normalizing eco-conscious practices and paving the way for a more sustainable future. By showcasing sustainable alternatives and demonstrating the economic viability of sustainable practices, SM educates and empowers Filipinos to make environmentally responsible choices.

Arguably, SM’s impact on Filipinos transcends mere commerce. The company has become an integral part of the daily experience, shaping consumer behavior and influencing preferences. But, more importantly, SM champions sustainability through its various initiatives. These practices empower Filipinos to make eco-conscious choices, influencing their approach to consumption and waste management. In essence, SM has woven the threads of sustainability as part of daily lives of every Filipino, paving the way for a greener future. As SM continues to evolve, one can only hope that their commitment to environmental responsibility continues to be a cornerstone of their success, inspiring a more sustainable future for the Philippines.

Dr. Ron F. Jabal, APR, is the CEO of PAGEONE Group (www.pageonegroup.ph) and founder of Advocacy Partners Asia (www.advocacy.ph).

ron.jabal@pageone.ph

rfjabal@gmail.com