The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) will host a three-day Investor Day program for publicly listed companies (PLCs) to discuss their first-half financial performance and projects.

The market operator will host the PSE STAR: Investor Day from Aug. 14 to 16, which will be attended by 14 PLCs. These companies will present their short- to mid-term strategies and other corporate developments.

“The return to a three-day schedule speaks of the keen interest of stakeholders involved in this program. PLCs want to share company updates to a wider audience so they join PSE STAR,” PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Monzon said in an e-mailed statement over the weekend.

“Fund managers, equities analysts, and investors, on the other hand, get the latest information and appreciate that they can ask questions directly to the heads of the companies,” he added.

The PLCs participating in the three-day event are ACEN Corp., AREIT, Inc., BDO Unibank, Inc., Cebu Landmasters, Inc., DigiPlus Interactive Corp., D.M. Wenceslao & Associates, Inc., East West Banking Corp., and Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. Other companies joining the program include GT Capital Holdings, Inc., MacroAsia Corp., Megawide Construction Corp., Philippine Business Bank, PLDT Inc., and Semirara Mining and Power Corp.

PSE STAR is co-hosted by Bloomberg LP, with partners Fund Managers Association of the Philippines and the Trust Officers Association of the Philippines.

The PSE STAR portal provides additional information on companies through the Spotlight write-up that contains details on the PLCs. The portal also has recorded briefings of PLCs that participated in previous editions of PSE STAR. Bloomberg analysts will also discuss their outlook on the economy and select sectors. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave