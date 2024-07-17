MANILA Water Co., Inc. said it targets to finish its P577-million pipelaying project by early 2025, aiming to provide service to 700,000 more customers in Taguig City.

The 3.45-kilometer Long Term East 3 (LTE 3) Ruhale-Bambang Felix Line pipelaying project will pass through the areas of Ruhale M. Natividad, Bambang Felix, DM Cruz, F. Manalo, Bantayan Extension, and Cayetano Boulevard, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project is projected to provide an additional 200 million liters per day of treated water coming from new water sources to Taguig, Pateros, Pasig, and portions of Parañaque as part of long-term supply augmentation.

“The LTE 3 Ruhale-Bambang Felix Line will be a vital part of Metro Manila’s water security,” Manila Water’s Corporate Communication Affairs Group Director Jeric T. Sevilla said.

The project will become part of the company’s LTE 3 Distribution Network System connected to new water sources, namely the East Bay Water Treatment Plant and Wawa-Calawis Water Supply System, as well as other long-term sources such as the Kaliwa Dam.

Manila Water serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera