SOME customers in Caloocan City will receive rebates totaling over P2 million after the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office (MWSS RO) penalized Maynilad Water Services, Inc. for poor water quality.

The MWSS RO announced during a public information drive on Tuesday that each of the 3,841 affected water connections will receive a rebate of P530.69, which will be reflected in their monthly bills.

This penalty was imposed due to high levels of bacteria, commonly found in soil, detected at a sampling point in Caloocan City last November.

“The issue arose because the affected area is a dead-end pipeline lacking looping or a blow-off valve, leading to potential water stagnation at the end of the line,” the regulator said.

The penalty was calculated for a period of 21 days, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 19, 2023, as determined by the MWSS RO.

During this 21-day period, the affected water distribution center discharged a total volume of 102,690 cubic meters of water.

The regulator also imposed a financial penalty on Maynilad in the form of rebates to affected customers due to issues with water color and residual chlorine at the Anabu Modular Treatment Plant and its supply zone in Imus City, Cavite.

The MWSS RO will conduct a public information campaign on the rebate program in Imus on Wednesday, June 26.

In a statement, Maynilad acknowledged the regulator’s decision and reiterated its commitment to maintaining quality and ensuring customer safety.

“We want to assure our customers that these incidents were promptly addressed and resolved. In response, we have implemented enhanced process interventions, including intensified pipe flushing, accelerated pipe replacements, and expedited leak repairs and closure of illegal connections,” Maynilad said.

The water company said that the health and safety of its customers and the integrity of its water supply remain to be its top priorities.

“Maynilad is committed to providing the highest quality water and will continue to take proactive measures to ensure the reliability and safety of our services,” the company said.

“We also continue to work closely with the MWSS Regulatory Office and the Department of Health in monitoring the quality of the water supply distributed to our customers,” it added.

Maynilad serves the cities of Manila, except San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera