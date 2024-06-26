MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) on Tuesday said it is ramping up its upgrading and maintenance activities in preparation for possible storms.

“With the start of the rainy season, Meralco crews remain hard at work 24/7 to further strengthen our distribution system’s resiliency against possible severe weather disturbances and to actively contribute to the promotion of public safety,” Meralco First Vice-President and Head of Networks Froilan J. Savet said in a statement.

The power distributor said that it recently conducted load-splitting operations and inspected its facilities on Hidalgo St., Pasay City “to enhance service quality and reliability in the area.”

Additionally, the company replaced dilapidated wires and corrected low-hanging cables to prevent illegal connections and ensure public safety, the company also said.

“Beyond conducting routine maintenance works, Meralco actively invests in the upgrading of its distribution facilities to continuously improve the reliability and quality of the electricity service it delivers to its 7.8 million customers,” it noted.

In May, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration announced the start of the rainy season.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

