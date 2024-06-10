GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it added 116 new cell sites and upgraded more than 800 mobile sites in the first quarter of the year to enhance its service delivery.

“Our plan supplements investments we’ve made in the last 3-4 years, (and) we remain focused on improving service consistency and availability to deliver good customer experience and support traffic across regions and territories,” Globe Senior Vice-President and Head of Network Planning and Engineering Joel R. Agustin said in a statement on Sunday.

The listed Ayala-led telecommunications company said it continues to expand the reach of its network and improve the service delivery after building a total of 116 new cell sites and upgraded about 812 mobile sites to long-term evolution (LTE) in the first quarter of the year.

It also deployed 19,544 fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines of fiber-optic cable that can transmit data at high speeds, Globe said.

“While the figure is lower compared to last year’s rollout, it is a strategic move to maximize the utilization of the company’s existing fiber inventory amid a reduction in capital expenditures,” Globe noted.

For this year, Globe has set aside $1 billion for the company’s expansion plans and to boost its operations.

“Globe’s continuous investments in network infrastructure ensure enhanced connectivity, facilitating a range of digital activities from online learning and remote work to e-commerce and entertainment,” the company said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose