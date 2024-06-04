FIRST Atkins Holdings Corp. (FAHC) said it is expanding its facility within the AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.’s (ALLHC) Cavite Technopark.

FAHC, a player in the wholesale and retail meat industry, inaugurated its facility within Cavite Technopark last year.

The company sees the Cavite Technopark location as advantageous due to the upcoming Bataan–Cavite Interlink Bridge, FAHC President and Chief Executive Officer Gabriel J. Ang said in a statement on May 31.

He said it would transform regional travel, reducing the time from four to five hours to just 45 minutes.

He added that this would contribute to the company’s objective of providing “high-quality meat products” to Filipino consumers.

FAHC supplies various traditional and modern trade channels, hotels, restaurants, meat shops, commissaries, and meat traders across Luzon.

FAHC is currently expanding its reach in the south of Metro Manila, including Cavite, Laguna, and the rest of Regions IV and V.

The company said it distributes over 120,000 metric tons of meat, including pork, chicken, and beef, through more than 150 trucks and with a workforce of over 900 individuals. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante