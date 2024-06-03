TAN-LED Megaworld Corp.’s hospitality unit is seeking a five-star rating for its soon-to-open premium hotel in Parañaque City, a company official said.

The Grand Westside Hotel will be the most premium hotel of the company, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts Head of Distribution Pebbles S. Caramat told reporters on Tuesday last week.

“We have just finalized the documents for the star rating (of Grand Westside Hotel),” she noted.

“But the way we position it, it’s really a premium brand compared to all the properties we have built in our township,” she added.

She said that the size of the room would be slightly larger compared to the standard size in other Megaworld hotels.

“It will have a grand lobby and even retail shops within the vicinity.”

The hotel, anticipated to open partially this month, will be linked to Megaworld’s Lifestyle Mall and the casino slated to open opposite the hotel.

If realized, the Grand Westside Hotel, located in Entertainment City in Parañaque City, will be the company’s first hotel with a five-star rating.

“We’ll see, but it will likely be between a 4.5- to five-star rating, and it will definitely be the highest compared to our other developments,” said Ms. Caramat.

Grand Westside will have two towers that will house more than 1,500 keys and will be adjacent to the Kingsford Hotel.

“We are almost done with the interiors. Besides the size and the number of rooms, there would be upgrades, of course, on the facilities and amenities that this one would have,” Ms. Caramat said.

“And we are also connecting with the Westside Township, which is the newest township in the metro currently being built around the hotel,” she added.

For an establishment to achieve a five-star rating, the Department of Tourism said it must score between 851 and 1000 points.

The criteria for the star-rating assessment are divided into seven categories: arrival and departure, public areas, bedrooms, bathrooms, food and beverage, amenities, and business practices. — Justine Irish D. Tabile