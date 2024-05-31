CEBU Air, Inc. is expanding its international network by launching direct flights to Kaohsiung, Taiwan, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“With the growing interest among passengers to travel to new destinations, we hope that this launch will encourage them to add another destination to their itinerary or cross off one they’ve been looking to visit,” Alexander G. Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer, said in the statement.

Cebu Pacific, which is operated by Cebu Air, will fly its Manila-Kaohsiung flights three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting Aug. 16.

Kaohsiung is the budget carrier’s second destination in Taiwan. It also flies to Taipei twice daily.

The airline said it would offer so-called piso seat sales on May 30 to June 13 for its Kaohsiung flights. The travel period must be from Aug. 16 to Oct. 25 this year.

The company’s seat sale could go as low as P1 for the one-way base fare, excluding fees and surcharges.

Earlier, the company said it was planning to expand its international routes and increase flight frequencies to popular destinations in line with its $12-billion aircraft order. Last week, it said it would announce its supplier for 100 narrow-body aircraft by June.

Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Cebu Air stocks closed 2% or 55 centavos lower at P27 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose