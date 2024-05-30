THE NATIONAL Power Corp. (Napocor) and Maharlika Consortium have signed a deal to develop the microgrid systems for eight unserved areas in the provinces of Cebu, Quezon and Palawan.

The Maharlika Consortium earlier won the first round of the bidding for microgrid system service providers conducted by the Department of Energy (DoE).

The state-owned company said the microgrid service contract would provide electricity to the areas through a hybrid microsystem with solar photovoltaic, energy storage system, and diesel-generating sets.

The Maharlika Consortium is composed of Maharlika Clean Power Holdings Corp., Singapore-based CleanGrid Partners Pte. Ltd. and Singapore-based renewable energy company WEnergy Global Pte. Ltd.

“The rates that will be used in the covered areas will be determined by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and will be sourced from the universal charge for missionary electrification,” Napocor said.

Under the law, the Energy department must conduct a competitive selection process for potential concessionaires seeking to serve off-grid areas.

In the first round, the bidding included 98 areas without electricity or with limited access, grouped into 49 lots in remote locations.

Out of nine pre-qualified bidders, only the Maharlika consortium submitted complete bid proposals.

The Energy department said last month it was targeting to conduct the second bidding round, offering new areas and those that received no proposals during the first round. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera