BANGKOK — Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) has partnered with Thailand-based REPCO NEX Industrial Solutions to turn its conventional coal power plants in the Philippines into smart facilities.

“This partnership between AboitizPower and REPCO NEX will establish the Philippines’ first smart power plant,” Ronaldo S. Ramos, chief operating officer at unit AboitizPower Thermal Business Group, said at the signing ceremony here on Monday.

He said the company would “harness the power of data science and AI (artificial intelligence) to create a digital twin technology.”

Its “Project Arkanghel” will develop digital twins for the 300-megawatt (MW) Therma South, Inc. in Davao City and the 340-MW Therma Visayas, Inc. in Toledo City, Cebu.

Both assets will serve as pioneer models for future installations at other thermal sites, AboitizPower said in a separate statement.

It added that digital twins are a virtual replica of a power plant that mimics its operational processes and systems, allowing operators to simulate or stress-test scenarios.

The technology will also let them detect faults and glitches earlier and in real time, all within a virtual environment.

A digital power plant will streamline data collection and review for the benefit of asset health monitoring, life cycle management and predictive maintenance, the company said.

“The energy landscape in the Philippines is constantly evolving on the path towards transition,” AboitizPower Chief Finance Officer Juan Alejandro “Sandro” A. Aboitiz said at the ceremony.

“Our economy continues to grow at a rapid pace, requiring new sources of dependable and reliable power supply to support that economic growth,” he added.

In 2022, the Aboitiz group launched its Great Transformation campaign to become the Philippines’ first “techglomerate” by using resources and cross-company synergies to deliver more value. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera