MPOWER, the local retail electricity supplier of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), said it has partnered with JX Metals Philippines, Inc. to help meet the energy requirements of the latter’s manufacturing plant in Biñan, Laguna.

“MPower continues to build up its clean energy supply portfolio by partnering with greenfield RE (renewable energy) power plants to meet the growing demand for renewable energy supply in the contestable market,” MPower Senior Assistant Vice-President and Head of Retail Sales Eddie John V. Adug said in a statement on Thursday.

JX Metals has been a customer of MPower since 2013. The two companies renewed their partnership this year.

“I hope to continue this good relationship as we contribute to the development of a sustainable economy and society through innovation,” JX Metals President Michiya Kohiki said.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera