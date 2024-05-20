SMART energy solutions provider CHINT said it foresees industry growth driven by the anticipated surge in demand.

“As such, we expect to see accelerated growth of the local smart energy industry, with the increasing demand for more accessible, reliable and safer power driving the need for smart energy solutions and infrastructure development,” CHINT said in an e-mail response to BusinessWorld last week.

This aligns with the government’s goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in the country’s power mix to 35% by 2030.

The company said that there is an increasing need for microgrids, transformers, and other high voltage electrical equipment to deliver power to the country.

“Smart energy systems can also offer cost savings. For instance, smart meters provide real-time data monitoring of energy consumption patterns, allowing consumers to identify areas they can cut back on,” the company said.

Last month, CHINT announced its partnership with LJ Industrial Fabrication, Inc. to give the market access to the former’s localized transmission and distribution products and services.

The company said that it can create a synergy by leveraging LJ Industrial’s infrastructure network and combining CHINT’s solutions to improve reliability and efficiency of smart energy infrastructures in the Philippines.

“With our extensive network, UL-listed and ISO-certified manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to after-sales support, we are fully equipped to bring CHINT’s innovation-led products all across the country, illuminating the future of energy in the Philippines,” LJ Industrial Chief Executive Officer and President Roland Nolan Enriquez said.

LJ Industrial is a part of the LJ Group, which is an original electrical manufacturer and panel builder.

“CHINT recognizes the opportunity to work with such businesses in the space to offer solutions that are designed to integrate seamlessly with smart grids, driving the nation’s transition to more renewable energy sources and, thus, reducing the country’s environmental impact,” the company said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera