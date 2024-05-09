LISTED digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. said its first-quarter (Q1) attributable net income rose by almost four times to P2 billion from P424.38 million last year, driven by better revenues and higher user traffic.

First-quarter revenues soared by more than two times to P13.6 billion from P4.18 billion in 2023, led by growing user traffic in its flagship platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus digital sportsbook, as well as fresh contributions from new game offerings, Digi-Plus said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased over three times to P2.1 billion.

Due to higher revenues, costs, and operating expenses during the period also increased by more than two times to P11.61 billion from P3.71 billion in 2023.

“We intend to sustain our growth momentum by continuing to invest in innovation and new technologies to enhance user experience and adding new digital offerings traditionally well-loved by Filipinos,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said.

“By delivering innovative, fun, and accessible digital offerings, we aim to continue revolutionizing the entertainment space in the Philippines,” he added.

DigiPlus previously launched the Perya Game, a local leisure and entertainment game platform with a nod to traditional Filipino carnival. The platform offers various online versions of popular games such as “Color Games,” “Pusoy,” “Lucky 9,” “Tongits,” and “Pa Pula, Pa Puti.”

“To diversify its digital entertainment portfolio, DigiPlus continues to introduce innovative and exciting product offerings that cater to a variety of demographics and lifestyle preferences,” the company said.

On Wednesday, DigiPlus shares declined by 4.63% or 62 centavos to P12.76 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave