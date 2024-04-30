AIRASIA Philippines said it is studying adding more direct flights to Boracay to attract additional foreign travelers and promote the island as an investment hub.

“Recognizing the challenges posed by congestion in Manila, AirAsia is exploring the possibility of opening direct flights to Boracay to offer guests a convenient and seamless travel journey to the island,” AirAsia Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Ricardo P. Isla said in a statement on Monday.

The low-cost airline said that foreign travelers to Boracay come from countries such as the US, China, the UK, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Canada.

“It’s crucial for airlines to make travel easy and accessible for our guests so that there’s more opportunity to attract foreign tourists,” Mr. Isla said.

The airline reported a 94% load factor for April, with the majority, about 80%, being domestic travelers, while the remaining 20% are international visitors.

“AirAsia also hopes to get the support from the international community and increase international tourist arrivals in Boracay,” the company said.

AirAsia Philippines’ addition of more direct flights to Boracay is expected to help decongest Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the country’s main gateway.

Currently, NAIA has an annual passenger capacity of about 35 million. The airport’s recent privatization aims to increase its current capacity to 62 million passengers per year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose