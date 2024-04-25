HEALTHCARE platform Fullerton Health has opened an executive health screening center in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), its partner mWell, the digital healthcare arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), said on Wednesday.

The facility offers advanced diagnostic imaging services from Radlink Philippines, enhancing preventive healthcare standards, mWell said in an e-mailed statement.

Founded in Singapore, Fullerton Health has a network across nine markets.

Fullerton Health has partnered with mWell to provide access to its services through mWell HealthHub on the mWell app.

App users can browse Fullerton Health’s executive health screening packages and radiology services, as well as schedule appointments using their smartphones.

Fullerton Health, located at 32nd St. corner 2nd Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, offers a three-hour turnaround time for patients, according to mWell.

Business class pods are available, providing privacy and technology-driven clinic management as part of service innovations addressing market gaps, it added.

mWell is a fully integrated health and wellness mega app. It offers 24/7 access to partner-doctors online, including family doctors, specialists, and mind health experts, with home care and emergency services available. The app includes free fitness and nutrition programs for preventive healthcare and features the mWellness Score to track physical activity for long-term health.

