INTERNET service provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. announced on Thursday that it has finished setting up free public WiFi in the terminals of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“There will be several more in the offing for our free public WiFi program for the rest of the year,” Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy said in a statement.

The company said that registered users accessing the free public WiFi in NAIA Terminals 1 and 2 would have access to “fiber-fast internet” for two hours upon logging onto the Converge network.

Converge subscribers with a GoFiber account have an additional six hours of free internet access for up to five devices if they enter their GoFiber account number on the login page.

The company said that it has activated approximately 105 access points throughout the two terminals.

Converge launched its free WiFi service in NAIA Terminals 3 and 4 last year.

In addition to NAIA, Converge announced that it will establish free public internet connectivity at other domestic and international gateways.

These include Francisco Bangoy International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Laoag International Airport, Pagadian Airport, Tacloban Airport, and Zamboanga International Airport. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera