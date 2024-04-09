THE Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) and Duty Free Philippines Corp., both under the Department of Tourism, have signed an agreement granting exclusive discounts of up to 20% to PRA retiree members at Fiesta Mall and Luxe Duty Free.

“There are 77,000 retirees all over the Philippines. Hopefully, all of them will be mobilized to get something from here,” PRA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Roberto Z. Zozobrado said in an interview.

Duty Free will offer special discounts to PRA retiree members and their families at Fiesta Mall and Luxe Duty Free. To avail of these discounts, retirees must visit the stores in person and present their special resident retiree’s visa (SSRV) or SSRV identification cards. Discounts include 10% off on regular days and 20% off on special occasions and events.

The partnership aims to contribute to achieving a trade surplus in travel services this year, leveraging the spending power of retirees, Mr. Zozobrado said.

Last year, the Philippines recorded a net trade surplus of $2.45 billion in travel services for the first time in 15 years, with travel services and export receipts reaching $9.1 billion.

“What we are doing now is trying to get as many merchant partners as we can, not only for merchandise but also for other aspects needed by retirees to enjoy themselves here in the Philippines,” Mr. Zozobrado said.

“We want them to discover and enjoy the sweetness of doing nothing here in the Philippines. And when you say sweetness of doing nothing, it’s something that is found only in the Philippines and not anywhere else,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile