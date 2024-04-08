SUNLIGHT AIR is targeting to operate international flights in the next two years, its chief executive officer said.

“There are some current discussions, but it is not this year. (For now) everything is still private. Hopefully, in the next year or two years, we can look at international flights already,” Ryna C. Brito-Garcia, Sunlight Air chief executive officer, told reporters last week.

The boutique airline is eyeing China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan for its planned international flights, Ms. Brito-Garcia said.

“If not us serving international flights right away, [maybe] we can look forward to interline collaboration with international airlines. Taking these international travelers to island destinations in the Philippines.” she noted.

Interline agreements between airlines allows one airline to sell its services to a passenger that are provided by another airline.

Sunlight Air, operated by Sunlight Express Airways, flies to Siargao, San Vicente, and Coron in Palawan, as well as Caticlan, Aklan.

Last week, the company launched its Clark-to-Busuanga flight following its hub relocation to Clark International Airport.

The airline said its decision to move its hub from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Clark is mainly due to the availability of space and the advanced technologies offered by the airport, making it more convenient for passengers. — Ashley Erika O. Jose