JETSTAR Asia is set to resume its direct flights to Clark by June, the Singapore-based low-cost carrier said on Thursday.

“Clark Airport has always been a home to Jetstar and we are happy to serve their passengers again. This partnership provides passengers the opportunity to experience a seamless and memorable airport journey,” said Noel F. Manankil, president and chief executive officer of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp.

LIPAD is the operator of the Clark International Airport.

Jetstar Asia will start operating its Singapore to Clark flights four times a week from June 16-17, then increase its frequency by five times weekly beginning Oct. 18, the company said.

“The route will be operated on Jetstar Asia’s growing fleet of Airbus A320s and supported by Jetstar Asia’s significant recruitment drive aimed at meeting the growing demand for travel within the region,” Jetstar Asia said.

The decision to reinstate the route was part of the company’s commitment to expand its Southeast Asian network and provide enhanced connectivity to its customers.

“We’re excited to add this popular destination, responding to demand, providing our customers with more incredible low-cost travel options and supporting the travel and tourism industries in these two critical markets,” Jetstar Asia Chief Executive Officer John Simeone said.

Jetstar Asia has started operating flights to Clark in 2017 but some of the flights it operates has been halted during the pandemic. — A.E. O. Jose