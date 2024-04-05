LISTED Republic Glass Holdings Corp. said its board has appointed Florence C. Wong as the company’s new president and chief executive officer (CEO) following the resignation of her predecessor.

Ms. Wong replaced the company’s former president and CEO, Gerardo Oliverio V. Laperal, who resigned due to personal reasons, Republic Glass said in a stock exchange disclosure on Thursday.

“(Ms. Wong will) serve as such for the unexpired term and/or until the next organizational meeting of the incoming 2024 board of directors,” Republic Glass said.

Mr. Laperal also declined his nomination as a candidate for directorship.

According to Republic Glass, Ms. Wong, who currently serves as vice-president, has been with the company for almost 27 years.

She is a certified public accountant and has experience in audit and controllership in various industries, the company said.

Republic Glass is engaged in the purchase of government bonds, corporate bonds, money market placements, time deposits, and other financial instruments. It has an investment in industrial estate developer Science Park of the Philippines.

The company’s stocks were last traded on April 1 at P2.70 each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave