Listed internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. has also started blocking online access to cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

“Upon receiving the NTC (National Telecommunications Commission) memorandum and pursuant to SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) directive, we have blocked the identified Binance website in our network,” Paulo Martin G. Santos, Converge executive vice-president and chief network transformation officer, said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

The corporate regulator’s move aims to prevent further proliferation of Binance as it has been operating in the country without a license.

“We join our regulators in the advocacy for greater online protection for consumers, our customers, and the investing public,” Mr. Santos said.

Globe Telecom, Inc. and PLDT Inc. have also blocked online access to Binance within their networks.

BusinessWorld has yet to receive a reply from DITO Telecommunity Corp.

Globe said it has been working to block access to Binance’s websites and related web pages, but advertisements on social media platforms are not within the company’s control.

SEC has sought assistance from Google and Facebook operator Meta to prevent Binance’s online advertisements from targeting users in the Philippines.

Binance is considered the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, with more than 183 million members and an average daily trading volume of $65 billion, covering over 402 cryptocurrencies. — Ashley Erika O. Jose