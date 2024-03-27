Singapore-based growth equity firm Venturi Partners on Tuesday said it has invested $25 million for the expansion of discount grocery chain DALI.

This marked the company’s second investment in the Philippines, following its investment in the grab-and-go coffee chain Pickup Coffee the previous year, Venturi said in a statement.

Dali is a discount grocery chain that currently has over 200 branches in the Philippines. It offers affordable prices in local neighborhoods.

It is the latest addition to Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, and Pickup Coffee under Venturi Partners’ portfolio of consumer-focused investments in Asia.

Venturi Founding Partner Nicholas Cator described DALI as “a company that is democratizing access to high-quality groceries in the Philippines.”

“DALI’s commitment to maximising value for its customers aligns seamlessly with our consumer-first investment philosophy, and we see tremendous potential for the company to expand its reach and improve the lives of even more households across the Philippines,” he added. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante