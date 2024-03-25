THE Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has retained the airline fuel surcharge at Level 6 for April.

At Level 6, the domestic passenger surcharge ranges from P185 to P665, while the international surcharge ranges from P610.37 to P4,538.40.

“Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file its application with this office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above-stated level,” CAB Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla said in an advisory.

A fuel surcharge may be collected by airlines based on the movements in jet fuel prices, based on a benchmark known as MOPS (Mean of Platts Singapore).

The applicable conversion rate for April is P56.01 to a dollar, CAB said.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said it will focus on-time performance as it expects higher passenger volume next month.

“Passenger loads remain high amid the current peak travel season. We are grateful for the continued customer loyalty and support. We remain focused on maintaining our on-time performance and schedule reliability,” PAL Spokesperson Cielo C. Villaluna said in a Viber message.

BusinessWorld also reached out to Cebu Pacific and AirAsia but has yet to receive comments as of the deadline. — Ashley Erika O. Jose