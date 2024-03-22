UNITED STATES-BASED water treatment solutions company Nanostone Water, Inc. has partnered with Maynilad Water Services, Inc. for the Laguna Lake Modular Treatment Plant project in Muntinlupa City.

The treatment plant, which was unveiled on Wednesday, uses Nanostone’s ceramic ultrafiltration technology to treat raw water from Laguna Lake, expected to produce 20 million liters per day, Nanostone Water said in a statement.

“This… project, set to officially commence operations in March 2024, marks a milestone in addressing the critical water needs of the Philippines, particularly in the southern portion of Maynilad’s concession that is served with water sourced from Laguna Lake,” it added.

According to the company, the advanced ceramic ultrafiltration technology “physically removes pathogens and suspended solids” and has a longer lifespan compared to conventional plastic ultrafiltration modules.

“In the face of escalating water scarcity and pollution, particularly in sprawling urban and industrial areas, Nanostone is committed to tackling ‘challenging water’ and ‘minimal space’ head-on, enabling future-proof municipal and industrial water availability,” Nanostone Chief Executive Officer Jürgen von Hollen said.

He said that Laguna Lake “exemplifies the vicious cycle where urban expansion, water scarcity, and quality intensify each other’s challenges.”

“We see this in large urban centers globally,” he added.

Maynilad serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera