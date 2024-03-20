GCASH will soon offer its cash-in service through banks in the United States and Europe, the digital wallet company announced on Monday.

“Soon, they (Filipinos abroad) can also experience the same bank cash-in ease and convenience that they enjoy here in the Philippines,” GCash International General Manager Paul Albano said at a launch event.

“We’ll have direct bank cash-in in over 4,000 banks in the US by quarter two [of this year]. Also in Europe, in the UK (United Kingdom), in about 2,000 banks in quarter two,” he added.

Last month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas approved the expansion of GCash in Europe and the Middle East.

GCash is currently accessible in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Italy, Great Britain, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Korea, Taiwan, Germany, Qatar, and Hong Kong.

It will also be available in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait by April.

Through G-Cash Overseas, users with international SIM cards can send money, do bank transfers, buy load credits, pay bills, and send gifts.

The G-Save option, which allows users to open a savings account in the e-wallet, will be available for international users in the second quarter of the year, according to Mr. Albano.

“The problem we’re solving for the Filipinos sending money into the Philippines is the control of their funds,” said Ernest L. Cu, president and chief executive officer of Globe, and chairman of the board of Mynt, the operator of GCash. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz