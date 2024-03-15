PLDT INC. announced on Thursday an agreement with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES) to power the telecommunications company’s facilities.

“This supply agreement with ACEN RES expands and diversifies renewables in the energy mix of our key facilities. Our continuous transition to [renewable energy] supports the direction to make our PLDT facilities eco-efficient and future-ready,” PLDT Vice-President and Sector Head for property and facilities Leo Gonzales said in a statement.

ACEN RES is the retail electricity supply business of Ayala-led energy company ACEN Corp.

Under the agreement, ACEN RES will energize the 33 facilities of PLDT in the National Capital Region, PLDT said. Among those facilities is the company’s 24/7 command center in Makati City.

ACEN RES will source its power from solar power and geothermal energy.

The collaboration is expected to result in a reduction of at least 21,000 tons of carbon emissions per year, PLDT said.

“We are keen on supporting PLDT as it continues to transition to RE (renewable energy) and use more renewable energy to power its operations that are vital to our country’s connectivity and digital infrastructure. ACEN is looking forward to this venture that will help foster an energy-secure future for our telecommunications industry,” said Jose Antonio T. Valdez, ACEN senior vice-president for market transformation.

Just last week, PLDT announced that it had secured a P1 billion green loan to fund its ongoing expansion and upgrade of its fiber network, which it said would allow the company to reduce its carbon footprint.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in the company gained P10 or 0.72% to end at P1,400 each; while shares in ACEN closed unchanged at P3.80 apiece.

