GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it plans to deploy hybrid solar power systems across its cell sites after the company completed the pilot test run of the technology across 26 sites.

“Successfully implementing hybrid solar power across multiple sites represents a big leap in our efforts to decarbonize our operations,” Joel R. Agustin, head of network planning and engineering at Globe’s network technical group, said in a media release on Wednesday.

This move allowed the company to generate a total savings of P6.9 million, and a total of 67,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity consumption reduction, Globe said.

“Encouraged by the promising results, Globe is set to progressively deploy its hybrid solar power technology across its cell sites,” the company said.

Globe also said its shift to renewables ensures a reliable source of power as it taps hybrid solar power technologies.

The company is aiming to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by about 50% by 2030 as part of its net-zero roadmap.

— Ashley Erika O. Jose